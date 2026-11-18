CAPE TOWN, Nov. 18 — Africa’s mobile broadband coverage has reached 92 percent of the population, but low adoption highlights the need for turning connectivity into digital participation, a report said Wednesday.

Despite extensive network coverage, only 28 percent of the population actively uses mobile internet on their own devices, while 64 percent of Africa’s population lives within reach of mobile broadband networks but does not use mobile internet, making the usage gap the continent’s main connectivity challenge, the Digital Africa Index 2026 report found.

The report was launched at the Digital Africa Summit, organized by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) in Cape Town, South Africa, bringing together policymakers, regulators and industry leaders to discuss the continent’s digital development.

Africa accounts for nearly a third of the global mobile internet usage gap and 46 percent of the 270 million people worldwide who lack mobile broadband coverage, the report said. The main barriers to adoption include the high cost of internet-enabled devices, limited digital skills and a lack of relevant local content and services.

“Africa has made real progress in expanding mobile broadband coverage. The challenge now is ensuring that more people can actually use it,” said Angela Wamola, head of Africa at the GSMA. She also cited South Africa as an example of how targeted policy reforms can help address device affordability.

Following the removal of a 9 percent excise duty on smartphones priced below 2,500 rand (about 145.3 U.S. dollars) in April 2025, monthly sales of entry-level smartphones rose by 80 percent, from around 250,000 in March 2025 to approximately 460,000 in February 2026, the report said.

The GSMA called on governments to remove import duties and sales taxes on entry-level smartphones, while promoting sustainable device financing, improving digital skills and ensuring access to relevant digital services. It also urged regulators to make spectrum available at prices that support continued investment in network coverage and quality.

The GSMA is a London-based non-profit trade association representing mobile operators and organizations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries globally.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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