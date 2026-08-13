Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Cote d’Ivoire reaffirms commitment to fighting financial crime
Cote d’Ivoire reaffirms commitment to fighting financial crime
Africa

Cote d’Ivoire reaffirms commitment to fighting financial crime

August 13, 2026

ABIDJAN, Aug. 13– Ivorian Minister of Economy, Finance and Budget Adama Coulibaly on Wednesday reaffirmed Cote d’Ivoire’s commitment to combating financial crime.

He made the remarks during the inauguration in Abidjan of the new Information Center of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA).

The minister also stressed the need for a collective response to the increasingly complex forms of financial crime. “Virtual assets, digital technologies and the intensification of cross-border financial flows are profoundly transforming the environment in which those involved in combating money laundering and terrorist financing operate.”

“No country, no state can claim to be able to tackle these challenges alone,” he said, calling for stronger training, information sharing and regional cooperation.

According to Coulibaly, the GIABA Information Center in Abidjan should serve as a regional platform for awareness-raising, capacity building, research, documentation and communication for French- and Portuguese-speaking member states. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 178
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Liverpool striker to build a hospital in Senegal,...

June 14, 2021

Tunisia repatriates over 4,000 irregular migrants since July...

May 24, 2026

Urgent: Zambia opposition leader Hichilema wins presidential election

August 16, 2021

South African youth bear brunt of rising unemployment,...

May 14, 2026

Libyan government announces end of military action in...

January 8, 2018

Global conference opens in Kenya to boost tourism...

February 16, 2026

Zuma corruption trial postpone matter until 10 August

July 20, 2021

S. Africa sees gradual decline in poverty amid...

January 10, 2026

S. Africa contributes 2.5 mln USD to Ebola...

May 21, 2026

Kenya celebrates birth of 100th mountain bongo

January 8, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.