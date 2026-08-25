Iran’s president says Washington must change tone, approach toward Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 25– Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday the United States must change its tone and approach toward Iran.

“The U.S. reliance on coercion and bullying will only complicate executive processes,” Pezeshkian said at a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Tehran, according to a statement published on the website of the presidential office.

Pezeshkian stressed the need for the United States to remain committed to its obligations toward Iran “based on the (country’s) legitimate rights and international regulations.”

He appreciated Pakistan’s mediation efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, expressing hope that the objectives stipulated in the U.S.-Iran peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be achieved “with the continuation of the wills and joint cooperation.”

Munir, for his part, said Pakistan will continue its role as a facilitator and expressed satisfaction with his country’s expanding cooperation with Iran.

Heading an official delegation, Munir arrived in Tehran on Monday. Prior to his meeting with Pezeshkian, he met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei.

On June 18, the United States and Iran signed the MoU, under which the two were scheduled to hold negotiations within a period of 60 days, which ended on Aug. 17, to reach a final agreement. However, the talks’ fate remains unclear following renewed escalation between the two countries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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