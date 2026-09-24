Baghaei Condemns U.S. Attack on Minab School and Killing of Students

Tehran, Sept.24 — _ Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned the 28 February attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, coinciding with the start of the new academic year in Iran.

In a post featuring images of the students who were killed, he emphasized that these children should have been attending their classrooms on the first day of the new school year, but lost their lives as a result of the attack.

Baghaei described the attack as an example of civilian casualties during U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and held the U.S. government responsible for the incident and for violating international law.

Meanwhile, a United Nations fact-finding mission stated in its latest report that there are “reasonable grounds” to hold the United States responsible for the attack on the Minab school and that it may constitute a war crime.

The U.S. government had previously denied intentionally carrying out the attack, and a military investigation into the incident was conducted.(Namibia Daily News / Tasnim News)

Post Views: 15