Lavrov says no clarity on U.S. goals in Iran

MOSCOW, March 3 — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that U.S. objectives in Iran remain vague.

“To act as a meaningful mediator, one naturally needs a clear understanding of the direction in which the parties are heading.

So far, we do not see such clarity regarding the goals of our American colleagues,” Lavrov said at a press conference with Erywan Yusof, second minister of foreign affairs of Brunei Darussalam.

Lavrov described U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran as an act of aggression and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, adding that he did not expect any sanctions to be imposed on the United States and Israel over the attack on Iran.

“We still do not see evidence that Iran has been developing nuclear weapons, which was the main, if not the only, justification for these actions,” Lavrov said.

“There is confirmation from the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as from senior U.S. intelligence officials.

There is clear evidence that Iran has not produced or attempted to produce nuclear weapons.”(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

