Pakistan-Iran talks make progress on restoring Islamabad MoU: Pakistani minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 25– Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Tuesday that significant progress was made in talks between the Pakistani and Iranian leaderships toward restoring the Islamabad MoU, expressing hope that the momentum would help pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

Naqvi made the remarks following his meeting, alongside Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a one-day visit to Iran.

“We remain hopeful that this momentum will help pave the way for further progress and lasting peace in the region,” he added.

“Our discussion focused on the Iran-U.S. conflict, tensions in the Middle East and the way forward, as well as the steps needed by both sides for restoration of the Islamabad MoU, thereby leading to a comprehensive settlement of the conflict,” Naqvi said.

He said the two sides held a “very constructive exchange” on the issues involved. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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