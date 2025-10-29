Trending Now
At least 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People carry a Palestinian casualty after following an Israeli strike, after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders, in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
At least 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

October 29, 2025

GAZA, Oct. 29 — At least 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip from late Tuesday to Wednesday, marking the most intense escalation since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10.

In a press statement, Gaza’s health authorities said 27 bodies were taken to al-Shifa Hospital, 10 to al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, 31 to al-Awda Hospital, 12 to al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, and 20 to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the south.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, told Xinhua that intense Israeli airstrikes targeted residential homes and tents sheltering displaced people across the Gaza Strip.

He added that among the dead were 35 children. In a post on social media platform X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday it had launched a series of strikes that hit “dozens of terror targets and terrorists.”

The IDF also confirmed it has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire and vowed to “respond firmly” to any violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF said it had carried out joint strikes with the Israel Security Agency targeting 30 militants holding command positions in Gaza.

In response, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) condemned the Israeli airstrikes. In a statement issued by its spokesperson Muhammad al-Hajj Mousa, the PIJ said the airstrikes constituted “a clear violation by the occupation of the ceasefire agreement.”

The spokesperson added that since the ceasefire agreement was announced, Palestinian factions have fully adhered to its terms and committed no violations.

The Israeli airstrikes came after an attack on an Israeli vehicle in the southern Gazan city of Rafah that killed a reservist soldier, according to Israeli authorities. Israel accused Hamas of carrying out the attack, a claim the movement denied. (Xinhua)

