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Driver killed as tractor runs over mine in Afghanistan’s Ghazni
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Driver killed as tractor runs over mine in Afghanistan’s Ghazni

April 26, 2026

KABUL, April 26 — A driver lost his life as his tractor ran over a mine, which had been left over from the past wars in eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province on Saturday, provincial police spokesman Khalid Sarhadi said Sunday.

The deadly incident took place in Qarabagh district when the farmer was plowing his land, the official added.

This is the second incident of its kind in Ghazni province over the past week.

A similar event claimed the life of another person in neighboring Waghaz district a couple of days ago.

The official also called upon people to inform security personnel if any suspected object was seen elsewhere in the province.

Afghanistan has been regarded as one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as the explosive devices and unexploded ordnances left over from the past more than four decades of wars and foreign invasions often kill or maim civilians including children in the post-war nation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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