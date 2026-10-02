Araghchi: Iran Ready to Reopen Strait of Hormuz if US Takes Specific Steps

TEHRAN, Oct.2 – – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told US broadcaster NBC that Iran is prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the United States takes specific steps. He said Iran wants an end to the war, the release of its blocked assets and the ability to sell its oil, describing these as Iran’s rights.

Araghchi added that Iran is simultaneously prepared to confront any aggression and continue diplomacy, and has proposed a seven-day plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz under which the United States would take specific measures and the Strait would be reopened on the sixth day.

Referring to previous negotiations with the United States, Araghchi said Iran had entered talks several times in recent years but, according to him, was attacked during negotiations or saw agreements violated.

He nevertheless stressed that Iran would not miss any opportunity for peace and would be ready to negotiate on the nuclear issue if there is genuine goodwill.

Araghchi also said that uranium enrichment to 60 percent is, from Iran’s perspective, within the framework of the NPT and its peaceful nuclear program, and that Iran is prepared to address nuclear concerns through negotiations if confidence-building measures, including the release of its blocked assets, are taken. (Namibia Daily News / IRNA)

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