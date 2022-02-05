At least two injured in bomb explosion in NE DR Congo

KINSHASA, Feb. 5– At least two people were injured Saturday in the explosion of a homemade bomb in a peripheral market in the city of Beni, in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to security sources reached by Xinhua.

The zone of the explosion is now blocked by the security forces and some elements in charge of mine clearance deployed to verify the situation and limit the damage in the market.

The security authorities on the spot called on the local residents to be vigilant, adding that additional details on the circumstances of the explosion of this bomb will be announced soon.

At least eight people, including the kamikaze, were killed in the latest suicide bomber explosion in Beni on December 25, in the middle of Christmas celebration. –XINHUA