Trending Now
Home International At least two injured in bomb explosion in NE DR Congo
International

At least two injured in bomb explosion in NE DR Congo

February 5, 2022

KINSHASA, Feb. 5– At least two people were injured Saturday in the explosion of a homemade bomb in a peripheral market in the city of Beni, in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to security sources reached by Xinhua.

The zone of the explosion is now blocked by the security forces and some elements in charge of mine clearance deployed to verify the situation and limit the damage in the market.

The security authorities on the spot called on the local residents to be vigilant, adding that additional details on the circumstances of the explosion of this bomb will be announced soon.

At least eight people, including the kamikaze, were killed in the latest suicide bomber explosion in Beni on December 25, in the middle of Christmas celebration. –XINHUA

Post Views: 53
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chinese ambassador calls on U.S. to create necessary...

September 14, 2021

Canada’s GDP continues down in May

July 31, 2021

Chinese city sacks, probes six officials over COVID-19...

August 8, 2021

China, Singapore vow to enhance cooperation in pandemic...

September 14, 2021

Israel to vaccinate high-risk children aged 5-11 against...

July 27, 2021

World Peace Summit Calling for Concerted Action for...

September 21, 2021

Australian scientists to target disease-transmitting mosquitoes

August 5, 2021

2022 must be year to end COVID-19, says...

December 21, 2021

EU allocates over 1.6 bln USD for child...

August 9, 2021

Japan approves domestic use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

July 30, 2021