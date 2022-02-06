7,000 Congolese flee to Uganda following rebel attacks

KAMPALA, Feb. 6 – At least 7,000 Congolese refugees have so far crossed into Uganda following attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a top official said here Friday.

Esther Anyakun, Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees said in a statement that the refugees crossed into Uganda on Feb. 2 through the western Uganda district of Bundibugyo and were being handled and forwarded to refugee reception centers.

“The rebels reportedly also broke into pharmacies and shops to secure medicines and foodstuffs creating panic especially in Nobil trading center,” the minister said.

She added that about 76 households of 339 individuals were relocated on day one from the Busunga border point to Bubukwanga reception center.

“Refugees were screened by the security at the Busunga town council offices and those with health needs received first aid from Medical Teams International, our health implementing partner on ground,” Anyakun said.

The minister said the rebels attacked trading centers of Nobil, Kamango and Jiapande, a few kilometers from Busunga border point in Bundibugyo district.

The Uganda military in November launched joint operations with the Congolese forces against the ADF.

So far several rebel camps have been overrun by the joint force, leaving the militants scattered in different locations, according to the Ugandan military.

The military on Wednesday warned civilians living in bordering areas against hosting fleeing Congolese without being screened by the line authorities.

According to the military, some of the people fleeing could be ADF rebels pretending to be refugees.

The ADF, an affiliate of the Islamic State in central Africa, is a Ugandan rebel group holed up in eastern DRC. – XINHUA