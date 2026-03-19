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UAE minister warns attacks on energy infrastructure threaten global stability, calls for de-escalation
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UAE minister warns attacks on energy infrastructure threaten global stability, calls for de-escalation

March 19, 2026

ABU DHABI, March 19– A senior minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has warned that attacks on energy infrastructure amid escalating regional tensions could have far-reaching global consequences, calling for de-escalation and the protection of critical facilities, local media reported Thursday.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said energy infrastructure should never be targeted, as such facilities are vital to economies and daily life, according to the media.

“This is not a military exchange. This is an attack on a peaceful nation,” Al Jaber said, stressing that attacks on critical energy infrastructure constitute a threat to global stability.

He noted that energy sites across the region, including those of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, have come under attack, adding that the consequences are felt not only locally but also by economies and households worldwide, the media said.

“The reality is simple: energy security is global economic stability,” he said, calling for efforts to de-escalate tensions and ensure the safe flow of energy supplies.

The UAE has repeatedly urged an end to attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, emphasizing the need to safeguard global energy markets and regional security.

Earlier in the day, the UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defense systems intercepted seven ballistic missiles and 15 drones launched toward the country. Since the start of what it described as Iranian attacks, UAE air defenses have dealt with a total of 334 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,714 drones, according to the ministry.

Also on Thursday, the UAE authorities said that operations at the Habshan gas facilities have been temporarily suspended due to falling debris from interceptions of missiles. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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