Ethiopia’s Tigray forces launch offensive, take over airports, PM advisor says

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 23– The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces launched an all-out offensive against Ethiopian government positions in Afar and Amhara regions, and have taken over federal-controlled airports in Tigray, according to Getachew Reda, advisor minister to the Ethiopian Prime Minister on Eastern African Affairs.

“It is rather heartbreaking to learn that despite efforts by many, including the international community, to avoid yet another round of war in Tigray, the TPLF leadership early in the morning today launched an all-out offensive against government positions in Afar and Amhara,” Reda said on his social media X on Wednesday.

“It has taken over federal-controlled airports in Tigray, leading to the suspension of flights to and from Tigray,” he added.

Ethiopian Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to Mekelle, Axum and Shire in the country’s Tigray region, effective on Wednesday, citing the “current situation” in the region.

The flight suspension comes amid heightened tensions in Tigray, following the announcement on Sunday of a new alliance by seven Ethiopian opposition and armed groups, according to local media.

The region was at the epicenter of a two-year conflict between Ethiopian federal government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which had left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

The two parties in the conflict signed a peace accord in November 2022, bringing an end to hostilities and prompting Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to destinations in the Tigray region after suspending them for more than a year. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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