EUFOR to conduct military exercise “Quick Response 2026” in BiH

SARAJEVO, Aug. 17 — The European Union Force (EUFOR) in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) will conduct a large-scale multinational military exercise from Aug. 22 to Sept. 3, EUFOR Commander Major General Maurizio Fronda said at a press conference on Monday.

The drill, codenamed “Quick Response 2026,” will involve EUFOR personnel from 24 contributing nations, alongside reserve units from other regional countries.

“Quick Response 2026” represents one of EUFOR’s most significant annual activities, Fronda said, noting that such exercises are crucial for ensuring that EUFOR remains fully prepared to respond effectively to any situation, while also reinforcing interoperability with local partners.

Also addressing the press, Ivica Bosnjak, Deputy Minister of Security of BiH, described the exercise as an important opportunity to demonstrate the high level of cooperation and coordination between domestic and international security actors.

The Armed Forces of BiH are also scheduled to take part in the exercise, though their final scope of participation is still being coordinated with partner nations involved in the event. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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