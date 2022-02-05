Trending Now
Home International 10 killed by landmine in Somalia
10 killed by landmine in Somalia
International

10 killed by landmine in Somalia

February 5, 2022

MOGADISHU, Feb. 5 — A minivan was hit by a landmine on Friday in southern Somalia, killing 10 passengers, including five women and four children.

Deqow Abdinur Aden, an army commander in Jubaland State in southern Somalia, said the passenger bus was heading to the southern port city of Kismayo when it was hit by the landmine.

“Three others were injured in the landmine blast carried out by militants. The injured ones are being treated at the hospital in Kismayo,” Aden told local media.

Aden said that Jubaland State forces were fighting al-Shabab militants at the time of the landmine blast, adding that several militants died while two soldiers sustained injuries during the operation in the north of Kismayo. – xinhua

Post Views: 59
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Gold rises on concern over COVID-19 new variant

November 26, 2021

Physician’s daughter kidnapped in northern Afghanistan

November 30, 2021

Australian wildlife including koalas on list of endangered...

September 2, 2021

Children and Private System in US – an...

July 24, 2021

Chinese cities report more confirmed COVID-19 cases

July 31, 2021

Iranian president says nuke talks should end U.S....

September 5, 2021

Israel to vaccinate high-risk children aged 5-11 against...

July 27, 2021

Roundup: 76th UNGA session opens, president calls on...

September 15, 2021

Serbia to donate 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

August 23, 2021

Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services.

August 12, 2021