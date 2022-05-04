Walvis Bay pedestrians complain about bale sellers too close to the road

By Foibe N Paavo

WALVIS BAY, 3 May 2022 – Selling second-hand items, especially clothes, has been a way of putting bread on the table for many hustlers in different towns. However, some pedestrians are complaining about them selling their bales too close to the road, leaving little room for pedestrians to walk and forcing them onto the road which might lead to accidents.

Eldon Noabeb, a resident of Walvis Bay, put the word out on Facebook yesterday with a video: “This is getting out of hand, move these people out of the sidewalks! Must we get run over by cars or our kids that we send to shops, or where must we walk?”

Some of the sidewalk bale sellers said that they’re left with no other option since selling closer to the road makes it easier to get customers especially when people pass by or when transport drives near.

“This is where we get our bread from and if society demands it, we will only be able to move away if we all cooperate,” said one.

“Everyone wants to showcase their clothes and as much as getting customers is a challenge, we end up doing just about anything to get them,” said another. – Namibia Daily News