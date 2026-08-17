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Iran’s IRGC rejects Trump’s claim of backchannel talks
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Iran’s IRGC rejects Trump’s claim of backchannel talks

August 17, 2026

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that there is a backchannel for talks between Washington and the IRGC.

In an interview with the semi-official Tasnim news agency, IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi called Trump’s claim a “delusion,” saying no dialogue is going on between the IRGC officials and the Americans.

Even Iran’s diplomatic apparatus is not currently negotiating with the United States owing to Washington’s “breach of promises,” Mohebbi added.

Separately, at Monday’s press conference, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denied media reports of unofficial contact between Washington and the IRGC via Iraqi Kurdistan officials and an alleged secret U.S.-Iran meeting in Erbil.

The news is “media techniques and psychological operations used to sow discord among Iran’s decision-making bodies,” Baghaei said.

Fox News reported earlier that Trump confirmed there is a backchannel for peace talks between Washington and the IRGC. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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