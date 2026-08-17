Oman prepares oil transfer from grounded vessel

MUSCAT, Aug. 17– Oman is preparing to transfer oil from the grounded vessel Caroline Bezengi off its southern coast to another vessel as part of efforts to contain the spill, the Oman News Agency reported Monday.

Preparations include installing power sources and equipment, assessing damaged tanks, and conducting marine surveys to identify safe routes for salvage vessels, the agency reported, citing Oman’s ministry of transport, communications and information technology.

According to the ministry, technical teams are also considering transferring oil internally from damaged tanks to intact ones to reduce further leakage.

Caroline Bezengi has been grounded off the Al Hallaniyat Islands since June after its crew reported an explosion on board, according to media reports.

On Saturday, Jordan’s Environment Authority said the latest field monitoring showed that about 12 km of coastline in the country’s central Ras Madrakah area had been affected by the spill, with no significant traces of pollution observed at other locations. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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