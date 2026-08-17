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Greater Horn of Africa forecast to receive increased rainfall in October-December
(240501) -- BEIJING, May 1, 2024 (Xinhua) -- An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows a flood-affected area in the Mathare slums in Nairobi, Kenya. Heavy rains pounding several parts of Kenya and devastating flash floods have left 169 people dead, a government official said. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
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Greater Horn of Africa forecast to receive increased rainfall in October-December

August 17, 2026

KIGALI, Aug. 17– Most parts of the Greater Horn of Africa region are expected to receive enhanced rainfall between October and December, according to the regional climate outlook announced Monday in Kigali, the Rwandan capital city.

The outlook was announced by the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC) during the 74th Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum, which runs through Tuesday under the theme “Harnessing Climate Services for Early Action and Resilience in the Face of a Strong El Nino.”

According to the forecast, from October to December, parts of central Kenya, the Lake Victoria Basin, and some other areas are expected to receive more than 500 mm of rainfall.

The forecast also showed that in parts of Somalia, Ethiopia, and northeastern Kenya, there is a 90-percent chance of above-normal rainfall. “We can clearly see that from October, November and December we are expecting that all parts of the region will be receiving enhanced rainfall,” said Masilin Gudoshava, an ICPAC official.

Gudoshava said this is quite consistent with the fact that the region is forecast to experience a very strong El Nino and also positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions, which will lead to enhanced rainfall throughout the months. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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