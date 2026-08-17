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Netanyahu, Kushner agree to form Gaza demilitarization, public health working groups
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Netanyahu, Kushner agree to form Gaza demilitarization, public health working groups

August 17, 2026

JERUSALEM, Aug. 17– Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and envoy Jared Kushner agreed on Monday to establish two working groups to advance the demilitarization of Gaza and address infrastructure and public health needs in the war-devastated enclave, according to Netanyahu’s office.

The meeting was also attended by Nickolay Mladenov, “high representative for Gaza” of the U.S.-led “Board of Peace.”

Netanyahu’s office described the talks as “deep and constructive.”

One working group will focus on the disarmament and demilitarization of Gaza, the office said in a statement, noting that Israel and the “Board of Peace” are “determined” that demilitarization be completed before reconstruction begins.

A second group will focus on sanitation, clean water and other public health issues in Gaza, it said.

Kushner arrived in Israel a day after holding talks with Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya in Egypt — a rare direct meeting as part of efforts to advance the Gaza ceasefire plan.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu rejected a U.S.-backed 15-point roadmap for Gaza, saying Israel will not withdraw its forces from the enclave until Hamas is fully disarmed. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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