Minister Uutoni Hands Over 53 Homes in Greenwell Matongo as Informal Settlement Upgrading Continues

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, December 7 — The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Honourable Erastus Uutoni, officially handed over 53 houses to the low-income community in Greenwell Matongo on November 6, 2023. These houses represent a significant milestone achieved under the Informal Settlement Upgrading Programme, a collaborative effort involving the National Housing Enterprise (NHE), the City of Windhoek (CoW), Khomas Regional Council, and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development. To date, the program has successfully constructed 680 houses in various informal settlements through the joint efforts of NHE and CoW.

Minister Erastus Uutoni expressed his confidence in the positive impact of the programme and reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises as resources permit. He urged residents in informal settlements to engage with NHE and CoW to explore opportunities for benefiting from this transformative initiative. Additionally, Minister Uutoni concluded his address by requesting the City CEO to enhance the availability of serviced land and improve sanitation facilities to further address the needs of the community.