Lebanese president calls for extension of UNIFIL mandate as Israel continues attacks

BEIRUT, Aug. 17 — Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday called for extending the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, where Israel strikes have continued.

Aoun said UNIFIL’s presence in the south will help residents remain in their villages and towns, and strengthen stability through cooperation with the Lebanese army, according to a statement released by Lebanon’s presidency.

In a separate statement, Aoun said Lebanon faces difficulties in implementing the framework agreement reached with Israel, but will not “retreat.”

“Rather, we want to strengthen this framework and achieve a breakthrough in some files, such as the issue of prisoners, the borders, the pilot area and the ceasefire,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued attacks and military operations across southern Lebanon on Monday, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Israeli strikes hit Mansouri in Tyre district and shelled the municipal building in Bani Hayyan in Marjayoun district, the agency reported. In Bint Jbeil district, Aitaroun and Haddatha also came under artillery fire.

The latest incidents came despite a Lebanon-Israel framework agreement signed late June, which aims to advance a lasting security arrangement between the two countries and lay the groundwork for a broader peace process. Israel says it operations were aimed at eliminating Hezbollah threats. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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