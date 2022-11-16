Minister explains Govt communication strategy

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 16 – The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology held a consultative meeting for regional and local authority officials on the government’s communication strategy.

The government’s communication strategy provides for unhindered access to public information.

“The strategy’s purpose is to educate and inform,” said Peya Mushelenga, minister of information and communication technology, in his keynote address.

He advised people, particularly officials, to speak up about what they know in order to avoid complicating matters and spreading misinformation to the public.

It is also important to do proper checks on information dissemination because information changes quickly, he said.