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8 killed in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region
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8 killed in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region

August 17, 2026

MOSCOW, Aug. 17– Eight people were killed and 23 others injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region over the past 24 hours, local authorities said Monday.

As a result of the strikes in the Valuysky, Rakityansky, and Shebekinsky districts, eight civilians were killed, including a 14-year-old child, acting Governor Alexander Shuvaev said on social media.

He added that a man seriously wounded in a drone attack in Shebekino on Aug. 9 had also died in hospital.

In the village of Koloskovo, six people were killed in a drone attack. In Rakitnoye, a drone struck a company bus, killing a woman and injuring 10 others, while in Rzhevka, a drone struck a car, killing a man, local authorities said.

A total of 23 civilians, including two children, were wounded in the attacks, Shuvaev said. Ten of them remain hospitalized.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that 205 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over several Russian regions overnight. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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