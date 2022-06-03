Trending Now
Governor Fredericks urges //Kharas community to get their Covid vaccinations
Community

June 3, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, June 3 – //Kharas governor Aletha Fredricks has called on the community in her region to get vaccinated against Covid-19 during her state of the region address in the Moth Hall at Keetmanshoop on Friday.

“I would like to encourage all residents of the //Kharas region to get vaccinated against this pandemic. Herd immunity is our only hope to overcome the onslaught of Covid-19,” she said.

This address took stock of the allocation and implementation of the developmental budget for the financial year 2021/2022 and also referred to planned activities during this financial year.

The state of region address included the state and current developments of sectors such as education, the social progression of the region, international cooperation agreements, the Directorate of Sports, Arts Culture and National Service, future developments and the health sector.

“It is worth mentioning that the //Kharas region was rated first for the NSSC Biology Ordinary Level in Namibia with English Second Language as the third-highest scorer on the NSSCO level,” she exclaimed.

“I am profoundly grateful for the economic prospects and growth potential of this region despite the financial shortcomings that affect all sectors. However, we should remain focused as the regional government to deliver basic services to the satisfaction of the inhabitants with the limited resources at our disposal,” Governor Fredricks added.

“Let us take care of each other and let us inspire each other to create a better tomorrow for generations to come,” she concluded. – Namibia Daily News

 

