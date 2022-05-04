Trending Now
NationalEnvironment Keeping Keetmanshoop clean is a joint venture
Environment

Keeping Keetmanshoop clean is a joint venture

May 4, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 3 May 2022 – Keetmanshoop is a town in the //Karas region of southern Namibia, lying on the Trans-Namib railway line from Windhoek to Upington in South Africa. It is named after Johann Keetman, a German industrialist and benefactor of the city.

Keetmanshoop, as one of the 10 largest towns in Namibia, is not only large but also one of the cleanest towns. With a population of approximately 15 608, the town is very clean. Walking in the location streets and in town you hardly find garbage lying around.

One could applaud the town council and municipality for doing a good job.

As one resident said: “Good hygiene just does not start and end at home, you take it wherever you go and like that we keep our town clean”.

Keeping Keetmanshoop clean is not entirely the municipality’s duty, but the residents as well. – Namibia Daily News

