National Chairperson of Namibian Lives Matters Movement Mourns Passing of Founder

November 21, 2023

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, November 21 – Sinvula Mudabeti, the National Chairperson of the Namibian Lives Matters Movement, announced the passing of one of its founding members, Nchindo Mubonenwa, earlier this morning. Though no further details were shared, the next of kin have been informed.

Mudabeti described the late Nchindo as fearless. “It is with a heavy heart that the Namibian Lives Matter Movement learned of the untimely passing of Social Justice Ambassador Nchindo Mubonenwa, who passed away today, 21 November 2023, in the Zambezi Region,” stated Mudabeti.

“Late Nchindo was one of the most vibrant and committed members of our movement, steadfastly opposing the brutal murder by the Botswana Defence Force of the three Nchindo brothers and their cousin, Sinvula Munyeme. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the late Nchindo Mubonenwa. We will update on funeral arrangements once we receive further details. Let us keep his family in our prayers and offer support in whatever form necessary,” concluded Mudabeti, National Executive Chairperson, in his statement.   – Namibia Daily News

