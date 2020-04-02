O&L support Govt efforts in addressing COVID-19.



Windhoek, April 02-The prominent Ohlthaver and List Groups of Companies have pledged its support to government’s effort to address the effects of Coronavirus in the country.

The President of the Republic of Namibia during a Presidential address on Coronavirus called on the private sector and those who have the means to support government’s effort to mitigate the devastating impacts of COVID-19 in Namibia. To this end, the O & L Groups of Companies have donated over 2000 bottles of sanitizers and 13000 pairs of disposable gloves to the Namibian Police (NAMPOL) as a kick start to support first responders in the country.



O&L Executive Chairman and NCCI President, Sven Thieme stated that the O&L together with industry leaders are exploring a number of complex yet purposeful initiatives aimed at making a positive impact in people’s lives amid the crisis. “Some of the recommendations shared with Government may not be directly related to many of our NCCI members’ business, but in the interest of the general public as COVID-19 affects us all”, Thieme said. In a Press Release Thieme mentioned that some of the initiatives currently underway include exploring how to increase the production of oxygen as oxygen becomes a necessity once the pandemic escalates.

He urged all Namibians to adhere to the lockdown directives in order to stay safe.

