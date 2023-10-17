Namibia Floods: Thousands in Need of Assistance as Waters Recede

Staff Reporter

OSHANA, Oct. 17 — In January 2023, a series of heavy rains in southeastern Angola and northeastern Namibia led to flooding in the Cuvelai catchment area, impacting the regions of Oshana and Ohangwena. The first signs of flooding emerged on January 13, and water levels steadily rose throughout the month. By January 27, water levels at the Engela station had exceeded the 1-meter mark, and the situation continued to worsen due to ongoing rainfall.

These floods affected a total of 2,190 individuals, with 582 people (comprising 111 households) experiencing complete submersion of their homes, and 1,608 people (from 327 households) encountering partial submersion. Families were displaced, schools and infrastructure suffered damage, and access to healthcare facilities became compromised.

In response to this crisis, the government of Namibia and the Namibia Red Cross Society (NRCS) took immediate action. However, as the number of affected individuals continued to grow, and resources became limited, the Oshana and Ohangwena regional councils formally requested support from the NRCS on February 6 and 7, respectively. Subsequently, a Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) was approved on February 16, 2023, to provide assistance to the affected communities.

Although floodwaters have receded, certain areas remain inaccessible, and some individuals are still residing in evacuation centres.

The Namibia floods of January 2023 serve as a poignant reminder of the susceptibility of communities in the Cuvelai catchment area to flooding. These floods resulted in substantial damage to homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods. While the government and humanitarian partners are actively engaged in providing support to the affected communities, additional resources are urgently required to ensure that everyone has access to the necessary essentials, including food, water, shelter, and healthcare.