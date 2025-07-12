Namibia unveils child-friendly materials to empower children about their rights

WINDHOEK, July 12 — Namibia has made a major advance in child protection with the launch of child-friendly materials based on the Child Care and Protection Act (CCPA) of 2015.

The initiative, announced in the National Assembly by Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare Emma Kantema on Thursday, aims to make comprehensive legislation accessible and comprehensible to children, parents, caregivers, and communities across the country.

The CCPA, which came into full operation in 2019, serves as a cornerstone for child protection in Namibia, aligning with Article 15 of the Namibian Constitution, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

Kantema highlighted that the ministry undertook the crucial task of translating key provisions of the Act into an accessible format, focusing on critical areas such as harmful practices, HIV testing, medical consent, and child marriage.

According to her, the ministry has developed a diverse range of materials, including social media graphics, posters, pamphlets, detailed booklets, videos, and radio dramas, to ensure widespread dissemination across multiple platforms.

The child-friendly materials specifically address harmful practices, child marriage, and HIV testing and medical consent.

She also said future efforts will include the ongoing dissemination of materials in schools, health facilities, and community centers, with translations into all local languages.

The ministry also plans extensive capacity building for frontline workers, teachers, and traditional leaders, alongside robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to assess impact and foster behavioral change, the minister added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 44