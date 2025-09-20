Venezuela calls on UN to stop U.S. military moves in Caribbean

Trending Now
September 20, 2025

CARACAS, Sept. 19  — Venezuela on Friday called on the United Nations Security Council to demand an immediate halt to U.S. military operations in the Caribbean.

In a post on the social platform Telegram, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil shared a video of a related speech at the UN by Venezuela’s permanent representative Alexander Yanez, saying the appeal was made on behalf of President Nicolas Maduro.

In the video, Yanez told the Security Council that his country has been the target of “systemic harassment” by Washington, including smear campaigns, unilateral sanctions and a rejection of Venezuelan institutions.

He warned that the situation has escalated into a “more dangerous” phase with U.S. naval, air and ground deployments in the Caribbean, including sending a nuclear submarine, which he said violates the UN Charter.

Yanez also pointed to U.S. reports of “extrajudicial executions in the Caribbean.” Venezuela urged the UN system to condemn the U.S. moves, which it said threaten stability in both the South American country and the wider region. (Xinhua)

