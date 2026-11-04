Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Fit-again Depay poised for Corinthians return
Fit-again Depay poised for Corinthians return
EuropeInternationalSPORTS

Fit-again Depay poised for Corinthians return

November 4, 2026

SAO PAULO, Nov. 4 — Memphis Depay is set to return to Corinthians’ squad for its visit to Sao Paulo on Wednesday, providing a welcome boost to Clarence Seedorf’s team as it fights to avoid relegation.

Depay has not played since a 4-1 Brazilian Serie A defeat to Palmeiras due to a suspension followed by a torn hamstring in his right leg.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker said Tuesday he is back to full fitness ahead of the clash between the cross-city rivals.

“I’m feeling better. I returned to the team this week to train and I feel like I’m in excellent shape,” the Netherlands international said. “After the World Cup, I went six or seven weeks without playing. It took me a while to get back to training. But that’s behind us now. Our manager trains differently. We adapted, and I’m feeling good. I’m feeling truly ready for the end of the season.”

Depay has made 88 appearances across all competitions and scored 20 goals since his September 2024 arrival on a free transfer. Injuries have limited him to 23 games and one goal this year.

“I had a few conversations with the coaching staff this week, and I really liked what I heard,” Depay said. “I have a good plan for my return and I’m ready to play. Now, as for how long I can play, you’ll have to ask the boss. I’m ready to help the team.

Corinthians, one of Brazil’s biggest and most successful clubs, is currently 18th in the 20-team top-flight standings with 36 points, two points shy of the safety zone with five matchdays remaining.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ghanaians jubilant over World Cup qualification

March 30, 2022

China ready to build clean, beautiful world with...

January 21, 2026

Nigerian troops kill 31 suspected terrorists, rescue hostages...

April 25, 2026

Australian hospitals under severe strain, says peak doctors’...

March 12, 2026

Chinese automaker Chery pledges to boost youth skills...

August 23, 2025

Malaysia enforces social media restrictions for those under...

June 1, 2026

Ministries instructed to expedite digitalization: Malaysian PM

January 5, 2026

Trump threatens Mexico with new tariffs in water...

December 9, 2025

Israel bars U.S. refueling planes from Ben Gurion...

July 14, 2026

Egypt’s cabinet highlights reforms boosting women’s economic opportunities

March 22, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.