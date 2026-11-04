Fit-again Depay poised for Corinthians return

SAO PAULO, Nov. 4 — Memphis Depay is set to return to Corinthians’ squad for its visit to Sao Paulo on Wednesday, providing a welcome boost to Clarence Seedorf’s team as it fights to avoid relegation.

Depay has not played since a 4-1 Brazilian Serie A defeat to Palmeiras due to a suspension followed by a torn hamstring in his right leg.

The 32-year-old former Manchester United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker said Tuesday he is back to full fitness ahead of the clash between the cross-city rivals.

“I’m feeling better. I returned to the team this week to train and I feel like I’m in excellent shape,” the Netherlands international said. “After the World Cup, I went six or seven weeks without playing. It took me a while to get back to training. But that’s behind us now. Our manager trains differently. We adapted, and I’m feeling good. I’m feeling truly ready for the end of the season.”

Depay has made 88 appearances across all competitions and scored 20 goals since his September 2024 arrival on a free transfer. Injuries have limited him to 23 games and one goal this year.

“I had a few conversations with the coaching staff this week, and I really liked what I heard,” Depay said. “I have a good plan for my return and I’m ready to play. Now, as for how long I can play, you’ll have to ask the boss. I’m ready to help the team.

Corinthians, one of Brazil’s biggest and most successful clubs, is currently 18th in the 20-team top-flight standings with 36 points, two points shy of the safety zone with five matchdays remaining.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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