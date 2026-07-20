Starmer tenders resignation to King Charles III

LONDON, July 20– British Prime Minister Keir Starmer tendered his resignation to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Monday after delivering a farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street.

In his speech, Starmer said Britain was now “stronger and fairer,” urged the country not to “succumb to that division,” and wished Andy Burnham, who is set to be his successor, “every success,” saying he had his “full support.”

Starmer led the Labour Party to victory in the July 2024 general election, ending 14 years of Conservative rule, and formally took office as prime minister on July 5 that year.

Starmer announced on June 22 that he would resign as Labour leader and step down as prime minister once a successor had been chosen.

Newly elected Labour leader Burnham will travel to Buckingham Palace, where the king is expected to invite him to form a government. Burnham will then formally take office as prime minister. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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