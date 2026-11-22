PORT LOUIS, Nov. 22 — The 2026 China-Africa People-to-People Dialogue was held in Port Louis, the capital of Mauritius, from Wednesday to Friday, further promoting exchanges between people from all walks of life in China and Africa.

Co-organized by China NGO Network for International Exchanges and the African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council, the dialogue was held under the theme “From Dialogue to Action: Citizen-Led Partnerships for a Shared Future,” attracting more than 200 representatives of government officials, NGOs, universities, media and enterprises to hold in-depth discussions on enhancing people-to-people exchanges, building cooperation platforms, and promoting bonds between the two peoples.

Government officials from China, the African Union and Mauritius attended the opening ceremony.

Guests attending the meeting agreed that the China-Africa friendship has enjoyed a long history and the people-to-people exchanges are the cornerstone of the bilateral ties. Upholding a people-centered approach, both sides should continue to explore communications and exchanges in a wide range of key areas and translate the consensus reached by the two sides into tangible results that deliver benefits to the two peoples, as well as further promote the friendship between the two peoples.

The guests look forward to the people from China and Africa working hand in hand to promote regular and diverse people-to-people exchanges, deepen the foundation of cooperation through closer bonds, consolidate the public support for the China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership, strengthen the momentum of South-South people-to-people cooperation, and jointly respond to global challenges.

Mauritius will leverage its own strengths to serve as a bridge for the mutual learning among people from China and Africa, further enhancing mutual understanding and affinity between the two peoples.

During the dialogue, 15 pairs of Chinese and African NGO representatives signed documents of cooperation, covering a wide range of areas, among which are philanthropy, health, humanitarian relief, culture and arts, and exchanges between the youth.

Before the meeting, the China Conservatory of Music gave a small-scale Chinese folk music performance. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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