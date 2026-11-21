RAMALLAH, Nov. 21– Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping is increasingly important amid global conflicts and crises, as it promotes international cooperation and supports developing countries.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Shahin said growing global challenges, including poverty, food insecurity, climate change and conflicts, made international cooperation more important than ever to achieve development.

“The initiative was particularly important in conflict-affected regions, especially the Middle East, which continues to experience prolonged conflicts and recurring crises,” she added.

“Focusing international attention on development sends a clear message that building the future requires investing in people and meeting the needs of populations,” she said.

“For Palestinians, development means strengthening their resilience and ability to remain on their land despite difficult political, economic and humanitarian conditions,” she said.

Shahin also expressed appreciation for China’s support for the Palestinian people and development projects it has implemented to assist them.

In September 2021, Xi proposed the initiative at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Through concrete actions, the initiative has played an enhanced role in advancing global development, mobilizing over 23 billion U.S. dollars and delivering more than 2,000 cooperation projects under the initiative’s framework.

In particular, practical cooperation under the framework of the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund has yielded fruitful outcomes in more than 70 countries, benefiting more than 40 million people.

Referring to the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by Xi in 2025, Shahin said the initiative highlighted the need for a more equitable international order.

Criticizing what she described as double standards in applying international law, she said that “Palestine is among regions most severely affected by double standards in the application of international law.”

She stressed that people in conflict-affected regions need an international system that applies the law equally to all countries, without selectivity.

Shahin said countries of the Global South, many of which face significant development challenges and have limited influence in international decision-making, stand to benefit considerably from the GDI and the GGI.

A more balanced global order requires greater equality among nations and placing people’s needs at the center of international relations, she said, adding that the prosperity of developing countries would benefit the wider world.

As for the initiatives, alongside the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Shahin described the four initiatives as complementary and interconnected, saying development can not be separated from security, governance or civilization.

Together, they offer a comprehensive vision for addressing global challenges, Shahin added.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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