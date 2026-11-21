MOSCOW, Nov. 21 — Head-of-state diplomacy plays a special and guiding role in advancing relations between Russia and China, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

Responding to a question from Xinhua at her regular press briefing, Zakharova said the talks between the two heads of state in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, reaffirmed the special nature of mutual trust and high level of the strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing evolution of the current global geopolitical landscape, the significance of this meeting is all the more profound, she added.

She noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had visited China twice this year, reflecting the special nature of the political dialogue between the two countries.

Zakharova said that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. Over the past 25 years, the various strategic decisions made in the treaty and the firm actions of both sides in implementing the relevant consensus have proved to the whole world the correctness of the path chosen by Russia and China to develop a mutually beneficial partnership, she said.

Commenting on the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Zakharova said Russia supported China’s APEC chairmanship and the forum’s focus on openness, innovation and connectivity, adding that the meeting brought China’s busy year as APEC host to a successful close. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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