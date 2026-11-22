COLOMBO, Nov. 22– Sri Lanka will introduce a common curriculum across all preschools from 2027 as part of efforts to reform the country’s early childhood education sector, Deputy Minister of Women and Child Affairs Namal Sudarshana said, as reported by local outlet Ada Derana Sunday.

The initiative, jointly developed by the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Provincial Councils, aims to address long-standing gaps in early childhood development, a sector that has received insufficient attention, according to the deputy minister.

Preparations for implementation are complete, while training programs for the new curriculum are currently underway.

Meanwhile, Sudarshana said the 2027 budget includes allocations for education reforms.

He said the budget places particular emphasis on promoting female entrepreneurship and strengthening measures to protect children and improve their care and well-being. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 17