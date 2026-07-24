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Iraq denies report of conveying U.S. ceasefire proposal to Iran
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi speaks during a parliamentary session to vote in a new government headed by Ali al-Zaidi as prime minister, at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad/File Photo
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Iraq denies report of conveying U.S. ceasefire proposal to Iran

July 24, 2026

BAGHDAD, July 24– Iraq on Friday denied a foreign media report claiming its prime minister Ali al-Zaidi had delivered a U.S. ceasefire proposal to Tehran, dismissing the report as “entirely unfounded.”

The report “bears no relation to reality,” according to a statement by al-Zaidi’s media office.

The New York Times, citing unnamed Iranian and Iraqi officials, reported on Thursday that Iran had rejected a ceasefire proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump delivered to Tehran by al-Zaidi.

During an official visit to Iran on Thursday, al-Zaidi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and said Iraq and Iran share intertwined security interests, reaffirming that Baghdad would not allow its soil to be used for threats against Tehran.

The denial came amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, as the United States and Iran exchanged strikes in recent days. The United States has carried out attacks on Iranian targets, while Iran has responded by targeting U.S. bases and facilities across the region. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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