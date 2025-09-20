At least 3 killed, dozens injured in massive air raids on Ukraine: Zelensky

KIEV, Sept. 20– A large-scale overnight Russian drone and missile attack killed at least three people and injured dozens more, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

The airstrikes targeted infrastructure, civilian enterprises and residential areas in nine regions across Ukraine, Zelensky said on social media Telegram.

In the central city of Dnipro, a missile carrying cluster munitions directly hit an apartment building, he added. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense systems intercepted more than 550 drones and over 30 missiles during the attack.

It said that 10 locations across the country were struck, and warned residents to follow safety rules. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it has launched a massive strike against Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, using long-range and high-precision weapons, as well as combat drones. It added that all designated targets have been hit. (Xinhua)

