Russia benefits from cooperation with China, says senior official
Russia benefits from cooperation with China, says senior official

October 3, 2025

MOSCOW, Oct. 3 — Russia has reaped benefits from its cooperation with China, a senior Russian official has said.

Maxim Oreshkin, deputy chief of staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office, made the remarks on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club held from Monday to Thursday in Sochi.

“Engaging with China offers tremendous opportunities for any country in the world.

And as we can see, China is actively expanding cooperation with every BRICS country without exception,” said Oreshkin in response to a question from Xinhua.

Speaking about Russia-China relations, he noted that bilateral trade has grown at a dynamic pace over the past five to 10 years, while investment and people-to-people exchanges have also advanced markedly. (Xinhua)

