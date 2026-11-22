JAKARTA, Nov. 22– Indonesian police said Sunday that a fire that broke out at a candy factory in Banten province on Saturday night had not been fully extinguished, with seven body bags recovered and about 50 people still unaccounted for.

The seven black body bags were transferred to a hospital for identification.

The factory is located in Serang regency, Banten province. Around 300 people were present when the fire broke out. Local police said the intensity of the blaze had left the victims’ remains unrecognizable, making visual identification impossible, the company’s CEO said Saturday afternoon.

Police said search and rescue operations were being hampered by the risk of structural collapse in parts of the damaged building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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