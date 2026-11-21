JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 21– Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, South Africa’s first female deputy president and former executive director of UN Women, has died at 71, the South African Presidency announced Friday.

Acting President Paul Mashatile said he had learned of her death with shock and sadness, and conveyed condolences to her family on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and the people of South Africa.

The University of Johannesburg, where Mlambo-Ngcuka had served as chancellor since 2022, also confirmed her death in a statement on Saturday, describing her as an exceptional leader whose contributions to education, gender equality and social justice had left a lasting mark in South Africa and beyond.

Born on Nov. 3, 1955, in Clermont, near Durban, Mlambo-Ngcuka began her career as a teacher and later joined the anti-apartheid movement. Following South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, she entered parliament as a member of the African National Congress and held several government positions, including minister of minerals and energy, before being appointed deputy president in June 2005.

In August 2013, Mlambo-Ngcuka was appointed United Nations under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, becoming head of the UN entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. She served two terms, leaving the post in August 2021 after eight years.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday mourned her death.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. She was a lifelong champion of the rights and empowerment of women and girls,” said Guterres in a statement.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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