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Zelensky says Ukraine seeks to end conflict with Russia, needs security guarantees
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Zelensky says Ukraine seeks to end conflict with Russia, needs security guarantees

September 6, 2026

KIEV, Sept. 6– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is seeking to end the conflict with Russia but needs security guarantees.

“We are interested in bringing the end of the war closer. Peace is needed. Security guarantees are needed,” Zelensky said on X ahead of talks with U.S. peace envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Sunday.

He said Ukraine’s proposals were ready and stressed the importance of coordinated, substantive and realistic efforts.

Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for their first visit to Ukraine, following their trip to Moscow.

In a later X post on Sunday, Zelensky said the talks had started and “changes began.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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