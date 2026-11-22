ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 22 — China’s achievements in poverty alleviation provide practical lessons for African countries and the Global South seeking sustainable poverty alleviation and modernization, experts have said.

They made the remarks during a high-level forum held Saturday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, under the theme “China-Africa Exchange of Poverty Reduction Experience and Practical Approaches.”

Experts and policymakers noted that drawing practical lessons from China offers valuable insights for developing countries to strengthen domestic capabilities and reduce vulnerabilities.

Tefera Derbew, former Ethiopian ambassador to China, said that China lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and officially achieved its goal in fighting against poverty through political commitment, long-term planning, institutional coordination, infrastructure expansion, industrial development, and targeted support for poverty-stricken communities.

Highlighting the imperative for African and other developing nations to adapt China’s successful experience to local and national conditions, he pointed out that transitioning from poverty alleviation to rural revitalization is particularly relevant to effectively realizing development targets under Agenda 2063, the continent’s 50-year development blueprint.

“An equally important lesson is that poverty alleviation does not end with the achievement of an official poverty reduction target,” Derbew said.

“China has continued to emphasize rural revitalization, consolidating poverty alleviation achievements, preventing a return to poverty, and promoting more balanced rural and urban development.”

The former ambassador called on African countries to transform their own experience into practical solutions, translating the development aspirations into tangible improvements in the people’s livelihood.

Experts noted that the Global South countries face distinct historical and development conditions, making adaptable lessons on governance, rural development, and economic diversification more useful than uniform external models when confronting entrenched poverty.

They stressed that sustaining poverty reduction requires pairing economic growth with social inclusion, environmental resilience, and institutional capacity.

Kwesi Prah, associate professor of history at the University of South Africa, said the Global South countries, particularly in Africa, must confront historical and systemic economic barriers while drawing lessons from China to revisit their political and economic development visions.

He outlined structural factors affecting Africa and other Global South countries, including colonial and post-colonial economic ties, class disparities, political instability, and restrictive multilateral policies, while calling for revisiting development visions and using indigenous cultures alongside green technology.

Ye Hailin, director-general of the Institute of West-Asian and African Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized that poverty reduction is vital to modernization.

For African countries seeking to draw lessons from China’s poverty alleviation experience, Ye proposed to link vocational training and Luban Workshops with jobs, leverage digital and green technologies, and pair China’s zero-tariff access for 53 African countries with local processing, logistics, and skills.

The forum was co-organized by the Institute of West-Asian and African Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and the China-Africa Research Center of Addis Ababa University, bringing together representatives from China, Ethiopia, and other African countries. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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