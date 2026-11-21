COLOMBO, Nov. 21– Sri Lankan police on Friday announced a nationwide operation targeting mosquito breeding sites and illegal garbage disposal amid concerns over a possible rise in dengue cases in the coming weeks.

Police spokesman F.U. Wootler said police stations, divisions and environmental units across the country had been placed on alert.

He urged the public to eliminate mosquito breeding sites at homes, workplaces and vacant properties without waiting for inspections by health or police officials.

Police said legal action had been taken against 10,548 people since January for failing to take adequate measures to prevent dengue breeding. Offenders can be fined under existing laws.

Police will also launch a coordinated operation with other state agencies from Saturday to curb illegal garbage disposal in public places and environmentally sensitive areas, Wootler said.

Authorities have taken action against 1,197 people for illegal waste disposal so far this year, while 46 cases have been filed over the dumping of garbage near canals, rivers, streams and reservoirs.

As of Nov. 18, Sri Lanka had recorded 110,431 dengue cases and 82 dengue-related deaths in 2026. Irregular garbage dumping was identified as one of the main reasons behind the breeding of dengue-carrying mosquitoes. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 16