CAIRO, Nov. 22 — Egypt’s State Minister for Information Diaa Rashwan on Sunday denied reports that the country had withdrawn its military experts from the Libyan city of Benghazi amid alleged disagreements with the Libyan National Army (LNA).

In a statement, Rashwan described the reports as “entirely groundless,” saying they did not reflect the close relations and ongoing coordination between Egypt and the LNA.

He stressed that Egyptian-Libyan relations were built on firm foundations of cooperation and mutual understanding, reaffirming that “Egypt continues to support Libya’s stability, territorial integrity, and national institutions.”

The minister said communication and coordination between Egypt and the LNA’s general command were proceeding normally, reflecting both sides’ shared commitment to security and stability in Libya and the region.

Rashwan urged media outlets to verify information and avoid spreading unverified claims aimed at sowing confusion about Egyptian-Libyan relations.

On Thursday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met in Cairo with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah. The two leaders witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements covering energy, fisheries and other sectors.

Earlier this month, Egypt reopened its embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, ending a closure that began in 2014 amid security tensions in the country.

Since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been split between the UN-recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli and the eastern administration backed by the LNA. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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