WASHINGTON, Nov. 22– The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is probing a breach of its nationwide criminal information database, CNN reported Friday night, citing two people briefed on the matter.

The intrusion of the National Crime Information Center by apparent hackers is the second such breach in recent months, the report said, noting that the database “serves as a lifeline” between federal, state and local law enforcement.

The latest revelation came just hours after NBC News reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture was hit by a cyberattack earlier this week, in which hackers accessed the department’s system that facilitates payments to farmers.

The cyberattacks targeting U.S. government agencies followed a series of recent technology outages that disrupted air travel, banking operations and national security systems.

U.S. intelligence officials said on Wednesday the disruptions were separate service outages tied to maintenance and technical changes, not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Amid mounting criticism over tech outages, President Donald Trump on Thursday fired White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, who has led the office since August 2025.

The president named Kirsten Davies, the chief information officer at the Defense Department, as the new national cyber director, Axios reported.

The position requires Senate confirmation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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