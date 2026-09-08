UN chief hopes for resumption of Ukraine-Russia talks: spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 8– UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, encouraged by recent diplomatic efforts, hopes to see a resumption of Ukraine-Russia talks, said his spokesperson on Tuesday.

The secretary-general is encouraged by recent diplomatic efforts, including the visits of senior U.S. envoys to Moscow and Kiev, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson.

“The secretary-general hopes that the latest initiatives lead to a resumption of talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, paving the way for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire, leading to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in line with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations and relevant resolutions of the United Nations,” Dujarric told a daily press briefing. “The United Nations stands ready to support all meaningful efforts to that end.”

At the same time, Guterres remains deeply concerned by the continuing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia. He calls for their immediate end and urges the sides to ensure conditions conducive to the continuation of diplomatic efforts, said the spokesman. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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