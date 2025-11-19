HKSAR gov’t decries so-called U.S. report smearing Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 19– The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Wednesday strongly condemned and opposed groundless attacks, slanders and smears against the HKSAR in a so-called “2025 report” issued by the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC).

The HKSAR government strongly disapproves of and firmly rejects the USCC’s repeated wanton interference in the affairs of the HKSAR by issuing the so-called report, said a spokesperson for the HKSAR government.

The HKSAR government will resolutely, fully and faithfully continue to implement the National Security Law in Hong Kong, the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance and other relevant laws so as to prevent, suppress and impose punishment on acts and activities endangering national security in accordance with the law, the spokesperson said.

At the same time, the HKSAR government will safeguard the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people, ensuring the steadfast implementation of “one country, two systems,” the spokesperson added.

“The HKSAR government strongly urges the United States to discern facts from fallacies, respect the international law and basic norms governing international relations, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong matters, which are purely China’s internal affairs,” said the spokesperson.

Stressing that endangering national security is a very serious offence, the spokesperson said no country will watch with folded arms on acts and activities that endanger national security, adding that it is out of sheer double standards that the commission pointed fingers at the HKSAR’s legal system and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security.

The spokesperson stressed that the HKSAR’s law enforcement agencies have been taking law enforcement actions based on evidence and strictly in accordance with the law in respect of the acts of the persons or entities concerned, paying no regard to their political stance, background or occupation of the person or organization involved.

The judiciary of the HKSAR exercises judicial power independently in accordance with the law, and everyone charged with a criminal offence has the right to a fair hearing, said the spokesperson, adding that the courts decide cases strictly in accordance with the evidence and all applicable laws.

The HKSAR government strongly denounces the so-called report for threatening to impose “sanctions” on the HKSAR, attempting to use political power to deter relevant personnel in the HKSAR from discharging their responsibilities to safeguard national security, as well as interfering in the law enforcement and judicial process of the HKSAR, according to the spokesperson.

“All relevant personnel in the HKSAR will not be intimidated and will continue to resolutely discharge the responsibility of safeguarding national security,” said the spokesperson. (Xinhua)