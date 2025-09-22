Trending Now
2 bodies found, 5 still missing after mine landslide in eastern Indonesia
DisasterInternational

September 22, 2025

JAKARTA, Sept. 22  — Two of seven workers who had been trapped after a landslide struck the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia’s Central Papua province on Sept. 8 have been found.

PT Freeport Indonesia, the company operating the mine, said in a statement on Monday that rescuers retrieved two bodies in the incident last Saturday and identified the victims who worked as electrical technicians from another company PT Cita Contract.

“On behalf of the company and myself, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. PT Freeport Indonesia will continue to stand by and provide full support to the family during this difficult time,” said Freeport Indonesia president director Tony Wenas, adding that the rescue team continued their search for the five others.

“The rescue team is working non-stop to open access to the location, deploying all the resources, equipment, and expertise at our disposal, despite continuing to face enormous challenges and very high safety risks,” he said. (Xinhua)

